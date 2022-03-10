Thursday, March 10, 2022
     
 Live tv
Breaking
  • Uttarakhand: CM Pushkar Dhami trails by 954 votes
  • Uttar Pradesh: Ved Prakash Gupta leads in Ayodhya | Yogi Adityanath leads in Gorakhpur
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. Lansdowne Election Result 2022 LIVE: BJP's Daleep Singh Rawat leads

Lansdowne Election Result 2022 LIVE: BJP's Daleep Singh Rawat leads

In 2017, this constituency was won by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 10, 2022 12:04 IST
Lansdowne result, Lansdowne election result live,
Image Source : INDIA TV

Lansdowne Election Result 2022

Lansdowne election result 2022 Live updates: Lansdowne is an assembly constituency in Uttarakhand. In 2017, this constituency was won by the Bharatiya Janata Party. Lansdowne under Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand State. COMPLETE UTTARAKHAND ELECTION COVERAGE 

BJP's Daleep Singh Rawat leads, closely followed by Congress' Anukriti Gusain Rawat

In 2017, Daleep Singh Rawat of Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Lt Gen (Retd) Tejpal Singh Rawat from Congress with a margin of 6475 votes. Lansdowne Assembly constituency is falling under Garhwal Lok sabha constituency. In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Tirath Singh Rawat won from Garhwal Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 302669 votes by defeating Manish Khanduri from Congress.

Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News

X