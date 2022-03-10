Lansdowne Election Result 2022 LIVE: BJP's Daleep Singh Rawat leads

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lansdowne Election Result 2022

Lansdowne election result 2022 Live updates: Lansdowne is an assembly constituency in Uttarakhand. In 2017, this constituency was won by the Bharatiya Janata Party. Lansdowne under Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand State. COMPLETE UTTARAKHAND ELECTION COVERAGE

BJP's Daleep Singh Rawat leads, closely followed by Congress' Anukriti Gusain Rawat

In 2017, Daleep Singh Rawat of Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Lt Gen (Retd) Tejpal Singh Rawat from Congress with a margin of 6475 votes. Lansdowne Assembly constituency is falling under Garhwal Lok sabha constituency. In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Tirath Singh Rawat won from Garhwal Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 302669 votes by defeating Manish Khanduri from Congress.