JD Vance writes to Iran security chief in last minute push to revive truce talks ahead of US midterms

US Vice President JD Vance has written to Iran's security chief in a renewed effort to restart peace negotiations and avert a possible fresh American military offensive following the US midterm elections in November, which Donald Trump has hinted is the deadline for resuming the conflict, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

According to the newspaper, the letter was addressed to Mohsen Rezaei, head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, at the direction of US President Donald Trump.

The communication, along with subsequent exchanges between American and Iranian officials, focused on establishing a framework for negotiations rather than outlining the specific terms of a potential peace agreement, the report said.

The diplomatic outreach comes amid growing fears that hostilities could resume after months of stalled negotiations.

Washington has reportedly urged several Gulf Arab countries to prepare for a possible “short, intense military campaign” against Iran following the US midterm elections on November 3. However, Trump has yet to make a final decision on whether to launch another offensive, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the discussions.

The United States and Israel launched their war against Iran in late February, triggering widespread regional instability and disruptions to global energy supplies.

In response, Iran closed shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime corridor that carries approximately one-fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas supplies. The United States has also continued its naval blockade of Iranian ports.

Iranian military officials have warned that any fresh American attack could trigger a broader retaliation, potentially targeting infrastructure linked to the United States, including data centres and artificial intelligence facilities.

Tehran signals willingness to pursue diplomacy

Iran has meanwhile said it remains in contact with regional mediators as it seeks to revive diplomatic efforts and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned on Wednesday that any renewed Israeli-led military action in the Gulf could have a "devastating" impact on international markets, affecting both energy-producing and energy-consuming countries.

“While our Brave Armed Forces are fully prepared to defend the Homeland, Iran continues to give diplomacy a chance to succeed," Araghchi wrote on X.

He added that Tehran was discussing arrangements to implement a seven-day plan aimed at ending the conflict and reopening the strategic waterway within a week.

Regional mediators, led by Qatar, are also reportedly working to broker an agreement that would allow US-Iran negotiations to resume.

The discussions have included the possibility of easing sanctions against Iran in exchange for permitting United Nations inspectors to visit Iranian nuclear facilities damaged during the conflict.

The latest diplomatic efforts come as both sides face mounting pressure to prevent a renewed escalation that could further destabilise the Middle East and threaten global energy markets.

Also Read:

Houthi rebels claim Saudi-led airstrikes killed 14 people at busy market in northern Yemen