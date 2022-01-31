Monday, January 31, 2022
     
India TV Opinion Poll LIVE Updates: BJP ahead in Western UP, but SP to gain big

Ahead of the high-stakes Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022, India TV-Ground Zero Research Team conducted an opinion poll to gauge the mood of voters and to determine which political party is having an edge over the other. Catch all the updates here.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited by: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari
New Delhi Updated on: January 31, 2022 16:46 IST
India TV Opinion Poll Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022
Image Source : INDIA TV

India TV-Ground Zero Research Opinion Poll: Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections are going to be held in 7 phases beginning February 10 and the results will be declared on March 10. In February and March, assembly polls are scheduled in 5 states including UP, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. Many political analysts are also viewing upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh as a trailer for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as its result can reflect the mood of the nation and political balance in the country. Ahead of the high-stakes elections, India TV-Ground Zero Research Team conducted an opinion poll to gauge the mood of voters in Uttar Pradesh and to determine which political party is having an edge over the other. Uttar Pradesh has a total of 403 assembly seats. This is the latest opinion poll survey which was conducted between January 20-25. Catch all the updates here. 

Live updates :India TV-Ground Zero Research Opinion Poll: Uttar Pradesh

  • Jan 31, 2022 4:45 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Which party will Jats support in Western UP in Assembly polls 2022

    According to the India TV-Ground Zero Research team Opinion Poll, around 30% of people from the Jat community may support the saffron party, 60% Jats may side with Samajwadi Party, 3% with BSP, 1% with Congress, and 6% with other parties or independent candidates.

    India Tv - India TV Opinion Poll UP Assembly Election 2022

    Image Source : INDIA TV

    India TV-Ground Zero Research Opinion Poll: Western UP

  • Jan 31, 2022 4:20 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    BJP may emerge single largest party in Western UP in 2022 assembly polls

    BJP may emerge single largest party in Western Uttar Pradesh which has 97 seats in the forthcoming assembly elections 2022.

    According to the India TV-Ground Zero Research team, BJP may win around 58-62 seats, SP may bag somewhere between 34-38, BSP may win between 0-2 while Congress and others may not be able to open their accounts.

    India Tv - India TV Opinion Poll Wester Uttar Pradesh

    Image Source : INDIA TV

    India TV-Ground Zero Research Opinion Poll: Western Uttar Pradesh

  • Jan 31, 2022 4:10 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    BJP may have edge over all other parties in terms of vote share in Western UP

    According to India TV-Ground Zero Research team Opinion Poll, BJP may have an edge in Western Uttar Pradesh which has 97 assembly seats.

    The BJP may get around 40% vote share, SP may get 38% vote share, Mayawati's BSP may bag 15% vote share, Congress may get 3% vote share and others may get around 4% vote share.

    India Tv - India TV Opinion Poll Uttar Pradesh

    Image Source : INDIA TV

    India TV-Ground Zero Research Opinion Poll: Uttar Pradesh

  • Jan 31, 2022 4:05 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    India TV-Ground Zero Research Opinion Poll for Uttar Pradesh

    This is the second Opinion Poll by the India TV-Ground Zero Research team for Uttar Pradesh which was conducted between January 20 and 25.

  • Jan 31, 2022 4:03 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    UP elections to be held in 7 phases from Feb 10

    Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be held in 7 phases from February 10 and the counting of votes will be conducted on March 10.

