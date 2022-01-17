India TV Opinion Poll: BJP likely to remain top party in Purvanchal, SP closes gap

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV's Opinion Poll.

BJP is likely to remain the top party in the Purvanchal region which has 124 seats out of the total 403 in the Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2022, according to India TV's Opinion Polls. Voting will be held in 7 phases commencing from February 10. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

According to India TV's Opinion Poll, out of 124 seats in the Purvanchal region, BJP may win 66 seats, Akhilesh's Samajwadi party may grab 51, Congress 3, BSP 2, and others only 2 seats.

In terms of vote share, BJP may get 42.9% (39.2% in 2017), Samajwadi Party 37.4% (21.2% in 2017), BSP 11.9% (23.7% in 2017), Congress 4.37% (5.62% in 2017) and others 3.41% (10.2% in 2017).

