India TV Opinion Poll: Yogi Adityanath is first choice as UP CM, Akhilesh Yadav on second spot

Yogi Adityanath emerged as the top choice for the CM's post for in an Opinion Poll conducted by India TV ahead of crucial assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh in 2022. A whopping 38.42 percent of the participants said that they want to see Adityanath as the CM after the polls.

India TV's Opinion Polls' data showed that Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was at the second position with 31.51 percent.

Mayawati was at the distant third with 12.51 percent support. Only 8.30 percent of the participants said that they want to see Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra heading the state.

The Opinion Polls also suggested that BJP may once again emerge as the single largest party in western Uttar Pradesh which has 97 seats in the upcoming assembly elections 2022 beginning next month from February 10. In total, there are 403 assembly seats in the state. Uttar Pradesh elections will be held in 7 phases while counting of votes will take place on March 10.

