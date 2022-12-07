Gujarat election results 2022 will be surprising: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Gujarat election results will be surprising: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

Gujarat election results 2022 : Riding on the massive victory of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Delhi civic polls, Punjab Chief Minister today (December 7) claimed that the exit polls which predicted the party's loss in Gujarat will prove to be wrong. Mann said that the results in Gujarat, where the party exerted all its efforts to make inroads, will be really surprising.

However, according to the exit polls, the AAP is set to lose in Gujarat and Himachal Assembly polls, the results of which will be declared tomorrow.

Speaking to the reporters in the national capital, the Punjab Chief Minister said, "The trends are now converting into results. Kejriwal uprooted the 15-year-long rule of Congress and now uprooted the 15-year-long rule of the BJP from the MCD."He said that the people do not like the "politics of hatred" and they vote for schools, hospitals, cleanliness and infrastructure.

"I have had talks with Arvind Kejriwal on many issues. We are getting a majority in the MCD. Now there will be cleanliness in Delhi," Mann said.

"The BJP wanted to stop AAP, so it had fielded its entire force on the ground. I will be with you again tomorrow during the Gujarat Assembly polls results. The results will be surprising. The exit polls will prove to be wrong in Gujarat. I will go to the party office and celebrate with the workers," he added.

Exuding confidence that winning candidates will remain with the party, Mann said that the BJP will not approach them to form the government as "AAP candidates are not for sale".

