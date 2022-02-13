Goa election 2022: P Chidambaram appeals to public to vote for growth, jobs and security

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chidambaram also promised the people to cancel the coal hub project once the Congress government is formed.

Congress senior member and former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Sunday appealed to the people of Goa to vote for Congress in the upcoming elections. Goa will go to the assembly polls on Monday, February 14 while the counting of votes will take place on March 10.



Taking to Twitter, Chidambaram appealed to Goans to cast their votes for growth, jobs and security. He also promised the people to cancel the coal hub project once the Congress government is formed.

In his tweet, he also said “Goa goes to the polls tomorrow, February 14. I have immense faith in the goodness of the people of Goa and their desire to elect a good government that will deliver growth, jobs and security to the people.”

“In the last six months, I have enjoyed the affection of the people of Goa. I and my party have tried to return their affection by fielding a mixed team of new, young, educated and experienced candidates.”

Along with other leaders of Congress, P Chidambaram had also raised his voice against ‘job for sale’. He had promised the youth to make the process of hiring transparent through the Staff Selection Commission.

“I appeal to the people of Goa to vote for our candidates and give the Congress a clear majority in the new Assembly. Dev bare karu!" He stated in another tweet.

P Chidambaram has reiterated that Congress will not waste even a single minute after getting the majority to stake a claim of government formation.

“I am optimistic to win these elections as we have respected the sentiments of people of Goa by not giving tickets to defectors. This is the virus we need to eradicate from Goan politics and it is possible if we get an absolute majority.” He said.

