Bijapur City Assembly Election 2023: Can BJP's Basanagouda Patil again defeat Congress' Abdul Hameed?

Badami Assembly Election 2023: Bijapur City is one of the 224 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka where the election is scheduled to be held on May 10 (Wednesday). The election results will be declared on May 13 (Saturday).

The battle for Bijapur City constituency is going to be intense as the Congress and the BJP lock horns once again. Congress has fielded Abdul Hameed Mushrif against his old rival Basanagouda R Patil Yatnal of the BJP.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, Yatnal had defeated Mushrif by around 6,000 votes. However, Mushrif has remained active in local politics and gained popularity among the residents of the constituency through his social activities.

Congress and BJP are known to be old rivals in Bijapur City, with Congress having won the 2013 Assembly polls through its padayatra called 'Congress Nadige Krishneya Kadege' (Congress Walkathon to River Krishna). Dr Maqbool Bagwan of the Congress had defeated Yatnal, who had contested with JD(S) ticket from Bijapur City.

The Congress is said to be wooing voters from all communities this year and had been expected to field a non-Muslim candidate. However, Mushrif's selection to take on Yatnal has been considered an interesting development in the constituency. The stage is now set for an intriguing battle between the two rivals.

