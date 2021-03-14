Image Source : PTI Bengal Polls 2021: Congress releases list of 34 candidates

The Congress party on Sunday released a list of 34 candidates for West Bengal Assembly elections 2021. Earlier in the day, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released a list of 27 candidates for the third phase and a list of 36 candidates for the fourth phase of assembly elections in West Bengal.

The names were finalised after a meeting of the party's Central Election authority chaired by Sonia Gandhi.

This is the third list of Congress candidates for the eight-phase West Bengal assembly elections starting March 27. So far, the party has announced a total of 50 candidates. It had earlier released names of 13 and three candidates in two separate lists

West Bengal will go to the polls in eight phases between March 27 and April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Assembly Elections are to be held for 294 seats in West Bengal, 234 seats in Tamil Nadu, 140 seats in Kerala, 126 seats in Assam and 30 seats in Puducherry. The election in Puducherry will be held to elect 30 MLAs.

(With PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ | BJP's Battleground South: Party to contest on 115 seats in Kerala, 20 in Tamil Nadu. Here's list of candidates

ALSO READ | Congress releases first list of 13 candidates for Bengal elections 2021

ALSO READ | Congress releases list of 21 candidates for upcoming Tamil Nadu polls