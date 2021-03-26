Image Source : PTI West Bengal Assembly election 2021: Voting, result dates

The West Bengal Assembly elections will be conducted in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. While Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) striving hard to grab power for the third time in the eastern state, the Prime Minister Narendra-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is emerging as a strong challenger, leaving no stone unturned to make sure lotus blooms in West Bengal.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the democratic exercise.

All Covid-19 protocols will be followed at the polling booths. The poll body has said that every person shall wear a face mask during every election-related activity. At the entry of hall/room/premises used for election purposes, thermal scanning of all persons shall be carried out and sanitizer will be provided. Social distancing will be maintained as per the extant Covid-19 guidelines of the government and Ministry of Home Affairs.

West Bengal Assembly election 2021: Seats

There are a total of 294 assembly seats in 23 districts of West Bengal that will go to polls, of which 68 are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) and 16 for the Scheduled Tribes (ST).

West Bengal Assembly election 2021: Dates

Phase 1: March 27

Phase 2: April 1

Phase 3: April 6

Phase 4: April 10

Phase 5: April 17

Phase 6: April 22

Phase 7: April 26

Phase 8: April 29

West Bengal Assembly election 2021: Result

The counting of votes in the state will take place on May 2.

