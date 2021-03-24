Wednesday, March 24, 2021
     
Bengal Opinion Poll LIVE: Mamata's TMC or Modi's BJP - Who will win the high-stakes battle?

Bengal Opinion Polls LIVE: The BJP has emerged as the ruling TMC's main rival in West Bengal. BJP leaders are upbeat that the party will end Mamata Banerjee's 10-year rule in the assembly polls. Elections to the 294-member assembly will be held in eight-phase from March 27 to April 29. Results will be declared on May 2.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 24, 2021 15:36 IST
West Bengal is set to witness one of the most intense Assembly elections in the recent history. Mamata Banerjee's  Trinamool Congress, which has been ruling the state since 2011, is engaged in cut-throat battle with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which pushing hard to win the state that was once a Left citadel. The high-decibel campaigning in West Bengal has seen the BJP unleashing its star team, including PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath, Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani and others targeting Mamata continuously. Mamata's old trusted aides Suvendu Adhikari, Mithun Chakraborty and several others have switched sides and are now campaigning against her as BJP members. The BJP has set a target of winning 200 seats, on the other hand TMC is confident of securing a third consecutive term. What is the mood of Bengal? 

West Bengal Opinion Poll 2021 LIVE Updates: 

 

