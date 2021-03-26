Only his beard is growing... something wrong with his brain: Mamata attacks PM Modi

Image Source : PTI West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hits out at PM Modi during a poll rally.

A day before the first phase polling in the West Bengal assembly election 2021, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying something is wrong with his brain adding sometimes he calls himself Swami Vivekananda or renames stadiums after his own name.

Addressing a poll rally, Mamata Banerjee said, "Industrial growth has stopped. Only his (PM Narendra Modi's) beard is growing. Sometimes he calls himself Swami Vivekananda and sometimes renames stadiums after his own name. Something is wrong with his brain. It seems his screw is loose."

ALSO READ | Narendra Modi in Bangladesh | Complete coverage

ALSO READ | 'Pakka 200 paar': Amit Shah says BJP will get power in Bengal with overwhelming majority | Exclusive