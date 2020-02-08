Saturday, February 08, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election News
  4. Delhi votes today: Polling on all 70 constituencies begins at 8 am | LIVE
Live now

Delhi votes today: Polling on all 70 constituencies begins at 8 am | LIVE

Delhi Assembly Election 2020: IndiaTvNews.com brings to you Live Updates from 13,750 polling booths across 70 constituencies in Delhi. The polling comes to close at 5 pm. Stay with us in the evening as we bring the poll of polls to give a sneak-peek into the voters mind.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 08, 2020 6:54 IST
Delhi election 2020 live updates, Delhi polls, AAP, BJP, Congress, Kejriwal, Manoj Tiwari
Image Source : INDIA TV

Delhi Assembly Election 2020

Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Following days of extensive poll campaign, Delhi is voting today on all the 70 seats. The election commission has set up 13,750 polling booths across 70 constituencies in the national capital with adequate security arrangements. More than 90,000 election officers have been put to service to ensure the smooth conduct of assembly polls. The polling begins at 8 am and the last entry to voters into polling booth ends at 5 pm. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.

Attention voters! Direct link to check your polling station in single click

A total of 672 candidates are in the fray across 70 constituencies. There are approximately 14.7 million registered voters including 8.1 mn male, 6.6 mn female and 869 third gender voters. Here's a quick link to check your name in the voters' list: Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Direct link to check your name on voters' list

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is contesting election on all the 70 assembly seats, BJP on 67 and Congress has fielded candidates in 66 seats.

Marked by the BJP aggressively pushing the anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh as a poll issue, the AAP hard-selling development and the Congress conspicuous by its near absence, the bitter, often divisive campaign for the Delhi elections ended on Thursday.

Follow all the live updates on Delhi Assembly Election 2020 here

Live updates : Delhi Election 2020 Live Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Feb 08, 2020 6:51 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Police officials check vehicles in view of assembly election today in Delhi

    Vehicles being checked by Police in Jamia area, as security has been tightened in Delhi, in view of assembly elections today.

  • Feb 08, 2020 6:48 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Metro services started at 4 am today in view of Delhi polls

    Delhi Metro services started at 4:00 AM today, in order to facilitate the polling personnel and others to reach their destinations on time.

  • Feb 08, 2020 6:45 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    BJP candidate Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga offers prayers at Fateh Nagar Gurudwara

    Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, BJP candidate from Hari Nagar assembly constituency offers prayers at Fateh Nagar Gurudwara as polling to being at 8 am. 

  • Feb 08, 2020 6:41 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Delhi votes today, polling to begin at 8 am

    Voting for Delhi Election 2020 to take place today, 70 assembly constituencies to undergo polling. Voting to begin at 8 AM.

Delhi Elections 2020
Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News