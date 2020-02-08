Delhi votes today: Polling on all 70 constituencies begins at 8 am | LIVE

Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi Assembly Election 2020

Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Following days of extensive poll campaign, Delhi is voting today on all the 70 seats. The election commission has set up 13,750 polling booths across 70 constituencies in the national capital with adequate security arrangements. More than 90,000 election officers have been put to service to ensure the smooth conduct of assembly polls. The polling begins at 8 am and the last entry to voters into polling booth ends at 5 pm. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.

A total of 672 candidates are in the fray across 70 constituencies. There are approximately 14.7 million registered voters including 8.1 mn male, 6.6 mn female and 869 third gender voters.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is contesting election on all the 70 assembly seats, BJP on 67 and Congress has fielded candidates in 66 seats.

Marked by the BJP aggressively pushing the anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh as a poll issue, the AAP hard-selling development and the Congress conspicuous by its near absence, the bitter, often divisive campaign for the Delhi elections ended on Thursday.

