Attention voters! Direct link to check your polling station in single click

The stage is all set for the Delhi Assembly Election 2020. The polling begins tomorrow (Saturday, February 8) at 8 am across 70 assemblies constituencies. The Election Commission of India has made all arrangements for people: men, women, senior citizens and differently-abled persons. The Election Commission has also asked the Observers to remain in close coordination with officers and teams deployed at polling booths. As per the commission's directive, employees and office goers who are going to vote will be given paid leave.

If you are a voter in Delhi, you can also check your name in the voter list by logging into it electoralsearch.in .

According to the Election Commission of India data, there are 1.46 crore eligible voters in Delhi. The poll panel has set up 13,750 polling stations across 2,689 locations in the city for the Delhi Vidhan Sabha elections.

To be part of this democratic process, it is required to reach the correct polling booth of your constituency to cast your vote.

Delhi Election 2020: Steps to check your polling station/polling booth

Step 1: Visit https://boothapp.eci.gov.in/

Step 2: Click on search your polling station on the top right of the page.

Step 3: It will direct you to a new page where they will ask you to enter your EPIC number.

(A Unique Electors Photo Identity Card Number (EPIC)- is allotted to every elector whenever EPIC is issued to an elector for the first time)

Step 4: Once you submit the EPIC number, you will get details of your polling booth.

Delhi Assembly Election 2020: How to check name in the electoral/ voter list

Step 1: Visit the NVSP official website-- nvsp.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on "Search in Electoral Roll"

Step 3: Enter details like name, age, gender, district, assembly constituency and click

Step 4: After filling in your details, you can click on the ‘search’ button

Step 5: You will be directed to the list according to your specified constituency, where you will get to know if your name is on the list

Delhi Assembly Election 2020: How you can check your name with EPIC number

Step 1: Visit the NVSP official website-- nvsp.in

Step 2: Click on Search by EPIC No option

Step 3: Enter your EPIC number and select the state from the drop-down menu

Step 4: Enter the code you see on the image and click on search

Step 5: You will be directed to the list according to your specified constituency, where you will get to know if your name is on the list

Delhi Assembly Election 2020: District wise polling booth/station details

1. Visit the official website-- ceodelhi.gov.in

2. Click List of Polling stations under Quick Links

3. A new page will appear on the screen

4. Click list of polling stations link

5. Select your district and you will get the details of all polling booths in your district