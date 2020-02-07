Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Direct link to check your name on voters' list

Image Source : PTI Delhi Assembly Election 2020: How to check your name on voters' list

Delhi Assembly Election 2020: The voting of Delhi assembly election is scheduled for February 8. With just a day away for the polling, people need to ready themselves up to vote and let the mandate, and only the mandate, rule. The Aam Aadmi Party, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress will fight it out for the reigns of the government in the national capital.

According to the Election Commission of India data, there are 1.46 crore eligible voters in Delhi. The poll panel has set up 13,750 polling stations across 2,689 locations in the city for the Delhi Vidhan Sabha elections.

In the 2015 Delhi assembly elections, AAP had won 67 of the 70 seats. The BJP got the other three and the Congress, despite governing Delhi for 15 years, drew a zero in the last Delhi assembly polls.

A party or alliance needs to get at least 36 seats to win a majority in the Delhi assembly.

While having a valid and functional voter identity card is of prime importance, people need to ensure their respective names are on the voter list and all their details are up to date.

Delhi Assembly Election 2020: How to check your name on voters' list

Delhi Assembly Election 2020: How you can check your name in the electoral list to vote

Step 1: Visit the NVSP official website-- nvsp.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on "Search in Electoral Roll"

Step 3: Enter details like name, age, gender, district, assembly constituency and click

Step 4: After filling in your details, you can click on the ‘search’ button

Step 5: You will be directed to the list according to your specified constituency, where you will get to know if your name is on the list

Delhi Assembly Election 2020: How you can check your name with EPIC number

Step 1: Visit the NVSP official website-- nvsp.in

Step 2: Click on Search by EPIC No option

Step 3: Enter your EPIC number and select the state from the drop-down menu

Step 4: Enter the code you see on the image and click on search

Step 5: You will be directed to the list according to your specified constituency, where you will get to know if your name is on the list

Delhi Assembly Election 2020: District wise polling booth/station details

1. Visit the official website-- ceodelhi.gov.in

2. Click List of Polling stations under Quick Links

3. A new page will appear on the screen

4. Click list of polling stations link

5. Select your district and you will get the details of all polling booths in your district

