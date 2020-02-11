Image Source : INDIA TV Vishwas Nagar Constituency Result LIVE

In 2015 Delhi elections, Vishwas Nagar is one of the three seats that were won by the Bharatiya Janata Party. Though the elections in Delhi were swept by the Aam Aadmi Party, Om Prakash Sharma of the BJP currently holds the Vishwas Nagar Assembly Constituency. Sharma had won the seat with a margin of over 10,000 votes as he defeated Dr Atul Gupta of the AAP.

For the 2020 Delhi elections, the key candidates in the Vishwas Nagar constituency are Deepak Singla of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Om Prakash Sharma of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gurcharan Singh Raju of the Indian National Congress.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has alleged that the development of Vishwas Nagar suffered because the BJP MLA did not let the AAP government work in the area. The sitting BJP MLA has not let the AAP government build mohalla clinics in the area and install CCTV cameras, Kejriwal alleged.

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly election, Vishwas Nagar had seen 68.96 per cent voting. Of the constituency’s 186871 registered voters, 128869 exercised their right to franchise. Among those who voted, 70154 were male, 58168 female, and 6 from the third gender.

At that time, there were a total of 13,313,295 registered voters across Delhi’s 70 seats — 7,391,943 male, 5,920,490 female and 862 belonging to the third gender. Of them, 8,936,159 (67.12 per cent) had exercised their right to franchise. Among those who had voted, 4,999,301 were male, 3,936,688 female, and 170 from the third gender — a voting percentage of 67.63 per cent, 66.49 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively.

Elections in Delhi were held on February 8, 2020 and the votes were counted on February 11.

