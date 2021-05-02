UP Gram Panchayat election 2021 Results LIVE: Counting of votes begins

Counting of votes for the panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh began at 8 am on Sunday and continue till all the ballots are counted. Voting for the panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh ended on April 29 with a 75-per cent voter turnout in the fourth and final phase. Lakhs of candidates were in the fray for over 7.32 lakh seats in the gram panchayat wards, 58,176 in the gram panchayats, 75,852 in the kshetra panchayats and 3,050 in the Zila panchayats in the statewide elections held over four phases. A total of 3.19 lakh candidates were elected unopposed, the SEC informed.

UP Gram Panchayat election 2021 Results LIVE Updates

08:00 am: Counting of votes begins

The Supreme Court on Saturday had refused to stay the process and the State Election Commission (SEC) had said the candidates and their agents will be allowed to enter the counting centers only if they have tested negative for COVID-19 in the 48 hours prior to the commencement of the counting process or taken both doses of the vaccine.

The court directed that there will be a strict curfew in the entire state till Tuesday morning and no victory rallies will be permitted.

It also asked the SEC to fix the responsibility for observance of COVID-19 protocols at the counting centers on gazetted officers.

It also ordered that the government officials, candidates and their agents will have to produce RT-PCR test reports to show that they are COVID-19 negative before entering the counting centers.

The top court's direction came on a plea seeking a direction for observance of COVID-19 protocols during the counting of votes.

UP Gram Panchayat election 2021 Results: What SEC said

The SEC said at every counting center, a health desk will be established, where a doctor will be present with medicines. Those showing symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cold and cough will not be allowed at the counting centres. Everyone entering the counting centre has to undergo thermal scanning, the SEC said.

It categorically stated that there will be a complete ban on victory processions.

Directions have been issued to make arrangements for sanitisers, soaps and water at the counting centers, and everyone visiting the centers will have to compulsorily wear a mask and maintain social distancing.