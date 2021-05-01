Priyanka Gandhi slams UP Govt, SEC for conducting panchayat polls amid Covid surge

Image Source : PTI Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday slammed the UP Govt for conducting panchayat elections amid COVID 19

Priyanka Gandhi slams UP Govt and SEC for conducting panchayat polls amid Covid surge

Congress General Secretary in charge of UP Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday slammed the UP Govt for conducting panchayat elections amid COVID 19 cases perpetually on the rise. She also held the State Election Commission for allowing this to happen and blamed it for "playing along".

She took to Twitter to express her disagreement with the UP Panchayat Polls. She even went on to say, that the current ongoings in UP are nothing lesser than a "crime against humanity".

The Congress general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh claimed that 700 teachers, including one who was pregnant and forced to attend poll duty, have died in the state.

"These elections have been conducted in almost 60,000-gram sabhas of UP without any thought of the catastrophic onslaught of the second wave," read one of her tweets.

"Meetings were conducted, campaigning continued and the spread of COVID-19 in UP's villages is now unstoppable", she said.

"People are dying in numbers far, far above the deceitful official figures. People are dying in homes across rural UP, and these deaths are not being counted as COVID (deaths) because people aren't being tested," she further claimed.

Priyanka Gandhi further alleged that the state government's actions are designed to cover up the truth and terrorize both the public and the medical community, which is working tirelessly to save lives.

Earlier this week, Priyanka Gandhi had demanded compensation of Rs 50 lakh for the families of government employees who allegedly died due to COVID-19 while performing their duty in the Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls.

Polling for the four-phase panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh ended on Thursday. A voter turnout of 75 percent was recorded in the final phase.

A record single-day 332 Covid-19 deaths were reported in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, pushing the fatality count in the state to 12,570, while the total number of cases mounted to 12,52,324 with 34,626 more people testing positive for the disease.

A total of 34,494 people recovered from coronavirus in the past 24 hours. The active cases in the state now stand at 3,10,783.

(With PTI Inputs)

