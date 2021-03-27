Suvendu Adhikari's brother Soumendu attacked in Contai, BJP blames TMC

Image Source : ANI Suvendu Adhikari's brother Soumendu attacked in Bengal's contai. BJP has alleged TMC's hand behind it.

With the first phase polling in Bengal assembly elections is underway, the BJP on Saturday accused TMC goons of attacking Suvendu Adhikari's brother Soumendu Adhikari in Contai. Though Soumendu was unhurt but his driver was beaten up and his car was completely damaged by rowdy elements.

Speaking on the development, Suvendu's brother said Soumendu said, "Under the leadership of TMC block president Ram Govind Das and his wife, poll rigging was underway at three polling booths. My arrival there created a problem for them to continue with their mischiefs so they attacked my car and thrashed my driver."

Slamming Mamata Banerjee-led government, BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh said, "Attack (on Soumendu Adhikari's car) shows Mamata Banerjee's frustration. She is following North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un's style. She can't see her opponents alive and has turned into a face of terror. She will surely leave on May 2."

"I got to know that vehicle (of Soumendu Adhikari) was attacked in Contai with help of TMC block president Ram Govind Das. Soumendu isn't injured. Driver was beaten up. I've informed Police Observer," said Dibyendu Adhikari, TMC leader and brother of Soumendu Adhikari.

Following the attack, a BJP delegation met election commission following attack on Soumendu.

Speaking on the matter, BJP General Secretary said, "1st election in 6 years with fewer instances of rigging & violence. To avoid even 10 per cent of such cases in the second phase, we demanded EC round-up anti-social elements."

"We will take the help of more Central forces at polling booths from now only ahead of the second phase of elections," said Sisir Adhikari, father of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

Earlier in the day, Sisir Adhikari, father of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, cast his vote at a polling booth in Contai.

Voting is taking place on 30 constituencies in the first phase of Bengal assembly elections. The entire election is scheduled to be held in 8 phases while the counting of votes will be held on May 2.

