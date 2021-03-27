Mamata targets PM Modi over Bangladesh visit, says he has violated code of conduct

Image Source : PTI West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a poll rally.

As polling for the first phase of assembly elections are underway in Bengal, chief minister Mamata Banerjee hit out at PM Modi's over his 2-day Bangladesh visit.

Alleging Prime Minister of violating model code of conduct, Mamata Banerjee said, "elections are underway here and he (PM) goes to Bangladesh and lectures on Bengal. It is a total violation of code of conduct of the election." Banerjee said while addressing a poll rally in Kharagpur.

"Sometimes they say Mamata has brought people from Bangladesh and did infiltration. But he (PM) himself goes to Bangladesh for vote marketing," Banerjee added.

Bengal elections are taking place in 8 phases while voting for the first phase on 30 assembly constituencies is currently underway. Polling for the first phase is also taking place in Assam.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that Bangladesh is a strong example of communal harmony, adding that New Delhi will deeply cooperate with Dhaka "all the time".

He made the remarks while addressing members of the Matua community in Gopalganj district following his visit to the Orakandi temple.

The temple is considered to be the holiest place for more than five crore people of the Matua community, founded by Harichand Thakur, living in Bangladesh and West Bengal.

"I'm blessed to come to this holy land of Orakandi. It is because of the blessings of Orakandi Thakur. When I first visited Bangladesh in 2015, I hoped that someday I will be able to come here. My wish has been fulfilled today.

"We are moving forward through the way directed by Harichand Thakur and his son GuruChand Thakur," the Prime Minister said.

"Joy Bangla, Joy Hind, Bharat-Bangladesh moitry chirojibi hok." Modi also met members of the Thakur family.

Before visiting Orakandi, he paid homage at paid to Bangladesh's Father of the Nation, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by visiting his mausoleum in Tungipara, also in Gopalganj.

