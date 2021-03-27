Image Source : ANI Bengal polls 2021: Suvendu Adhikari seeks suspension of cops helping TMC to carry out malpractices

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday wrote to the Election Commission (EC) seeking suspension of some police officials in Haldia and Nandigram for allegedly helping the Trinamool Congress (TMC) carry out malpractices and irregularities during the first phase of West Bengal assembly elections.

Suvendu has urged the suspension of Haldia Additional Superintendent of Police (SP), Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Barunbaidya and some other officers of Nandigram police station.

Meanwhile, polling for the first of the eight-phased assembly polls in West Bengal is underway in 30 constituencies. The polling will conclude at 6:30 pm.

Suvendu's brother, Soumendu Adhikari earlier today alleged that people were being stopped from voting at a polling centre in Contai.

"Voters being influenced and stopped from voting at booth number 149. Overall polling is being held peacefully. EVMs are malfunctioning at some locations; it happens in all polls, the EC is looking into it," Soumendu told ANI.

The BJP leader said there should be free and fair polls and they have approached the Election Commission.

"We approached the EC that there should be free and fair polls. People will choose whom they want. TMC is scared," Adhikari said.

During the run-up to the elections, the BJP and TMC have locked horns over a number of issues, with intensive campaigning and sloganeering seeking to outdo the other in the high-stakes assembly polls.

Suvendu, arguably the BJP's most important candidate, has launched a tirade of attacks against West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, after his decision of leaving TMC to join the BJP in December last year.

