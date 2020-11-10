Sasaram Assembly Election Result: Ashok Kumar Vs Rameshwar Chaurasiya Vs Rajesh Kumar Gupta

Image Source : INDIA TV Sasaram election result: Incumbent JDU MLA Ashok Kumar up against RJD's Vijay Gupta

Sasaram Assembly Election Result 2020: Sasaram is one of the 243 legislative assembly constituencies in Bihar. It falls under the Rohtas district. Incumbent MLA Ashok Kumar, who won the seat in 2015 on an RJD ticket, is contesting from Sasaram on a JDU ticket this time. He is up against RJD's Rajesh Kumar Gupta and LJP's Rameshwar Chaurasiya. Chhedi Paswan of the BJP is the present Lok Sabha MP of Sasaram.

According to the estimates of 2011 census, out of total 4,67,532 population, 66.7 per cent is rural and 33.3 per cent in urban. The Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) ratio is 17.55 and 1.37, respectively. The voter list of 2019 shows about 3,42,822 electorates and 347 polling stations in the constituency.

Back in 2015, Ashok Kumar won the election as he defeated Bharatiya Janata Party's Jawahar Prasad by a margin of 19,612 votes. At least 14 candidates were in the fray from Sasaram constituency during the assembly polls. About 83.8 per cent of votes were split between top 2 candidates. RJD's Ashok Kumar received 82,766 votes while BJP's Jawahar Prasad got 63,154 votes. Independent candidate Krishna Kumari finished at the third place after receiving 9,247 votes.

