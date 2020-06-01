Image Source : PTI Rajya Sabha polls for six seats in Arunachal, Karnataka and Mizoram to be held on June 19

Rajya Sabha polls for a total of six seats in Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Mizoram will be held on June 19, the Election Commission (EC) announced on Monday.

While Kupendra Reddy (JD-S), Prabhar Kore (BJP), M V Rajeev Gowda (Congress) and B K Hariprasad (Congress) from Karnataka are retiring on June 25, the term of Mukut Mithi (Congress) from Arunachal Pradesh ends on June 23.

The term of Mizoram MP Ronald Sapa Tlau (Congress) ends on July 18.

The notification for the polls will be issued on Tuesday, an EC statement said.

The counting of votes will be taken up on June 19 evening. PTI NAB RC

