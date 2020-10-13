Tuesday, October 13, 2020
     
EC announces date for elections to 11 Rajya seats. Check schedule

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has set November 9 as the date for election to 11 Rajya Sabha seats. The polled votes will be counted on the same day at 5 pm.

New Delhi Updated on: October 13, 2020 12:41 IST
Image Source : FILE

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has set November 9 as the date for election to 11 Rajya Sabha seats. The polled votes will be counted on the same day at 5 pm. 

The election is mandated as the term of these members -- 10 from Uttar Pradesh and one from Uttarakhand -- is set to expire on November 25.  

The members, whose terms are expiring, include Chandrapal Singh Yadav, Javed Ali Khan, Arun Singh, Neeraj Shekhar, PL Punia, Hardeep Singh Puri, Ravi Prakash Verma, Rajaram, Ramgopal Yadav, Veer Singh and Raj Babbar.

Polling will take place from 9 am till 4 pm. 

The last date of making nominations will be on October 27. On 28th, the nominations will be scrutined. November 2 will be the last date for withdrawal of the candidatures. 

