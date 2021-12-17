Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Navjot Singh Sidhu uses cuss word during press conference | WATCH

Navjot Singh Sidhu Video: A video of Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu using a cuss word during a press conference went viral on Friday. The video shared by news agency ANI shows Sidhu interacting with the media when he suddenly drops an unparliamentary word.

During the press interaction, Sidhu was asked that the central government has also started to make labour cards, when will Punjab Congress started doing so? "Our scheme is not that, we give an urban guarantee and nobody has ever given that...," Sidhu said and then used the expletive.

The Congress leader, however, appeared unflustered by the situation and continued to answer reporters.

Sidhu went on to announce the Urban Employment Guarantee Mission to give the right to employment to urban employers if his party retains power in the forthcoming state elections.

Assembly elections in Punjab are due early next year.

