Ahead of elections, PM Modi to meet BJP MPs from UP over breakfast today

A total of 40 MPs are invited, a source said.

Uttar Pradesh is slated to go for polls early next year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet BJP MPs from Uttar Pradesh over breakfast on Friday, news agency ANI reported citing sources as saying. According to a source, "The Prime Minister will meet party MPs from Uttar Pradesh tomorrow on breakfast. Total 40 MPs are invited."

PM Modi had inaugurated Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, on Monday. The Prime Minister chaired a meeting of BJP chief ministers and deputy chief ministers on "good governance practices" in Varanasi on Tuesday.

Uttar Pradesh is a politically crucial state where elections are scheduled to be held early next year.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates.

