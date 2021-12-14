Wednesday, December 15, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. What PM Modi said to Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states during Varanasi meet

What PM Modi said to Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states during Varanasi meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on a 2-day Varanasi visit, on Tuesday met chief ministers of BJP ruled states and discussed issues like good governance, besides giving tips to state leaders. PM Modi on Monday inaugurated Kashi Vishwanath Corridor.

Devendra Parashar Devendra Parashar @DParashar17
New Delhi Updated on: December 14, 2021 23:40 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Minister of Uttar
Image Source : PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath. (Representational image)

Highlights

  • PM Modi met CMs of BJP-ruled states on the sidelines of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor inauguration event
  • PM Modi called upon every BJP-headed government to work towards ease of living
  • PM Modi inaugurated Kashi Vishwanath Corridor on Monday and also attended Ganga aarti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who met chief ministers of BJP-ruled states in Varanasi on Tuesday, in the meeting made several points related to different dimensions of governance.

PM Modi called upon every BJP-headed government to carve a niche for itself in some or the other sector of governance and urged to accord topmost priority to ‘Ease of Living.’

Reaffirming the principle of ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance’, the Prime Minister urged states to remove laws that have become archaic and reduce compliance burdens.

Highlighting the importance of technology in governance, PM Modi called for governance to be data-driven to ensure last-mile delivery, speed and transparency.

PM Modi asked the states to work on ‘One District, One Product’ as a means to boost economic opportunities and strengthen the quest to become Aatmanirbhar.

He also said that once this initiative gains currency in the states, they must also look at exporting their products overseas and creating a global market for the products.

The Prime Minister also emphasised the need for states to work on the quality and brand creation for promoting exports of locally produced goods.

PM Modi also spoke about the importance of youth development and women empowerment as priority sectors for every government.

In this context, he mentioned the need to strengthen 'Poshan Abhiyan' and fight the menace of malnutrition. He also stressed on popularising a culture of sports and fitness among the youth.

ALSO READPM Modi visits Swarved Mahamandir in Kashi; Know all about the unique temple

ALSO READ | In PICS | PM Modi makes surprise visit to Varanasi station

Write a comment

Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News