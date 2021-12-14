What PM Modi said to Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states during Varanasi meet

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath. (Representational image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who met chief ministers of BJP-ruled states in Varanasi on Tuesday, in the meeting made several points related to different dimensions of governance.

PM Modi called upon every BJP-headed government to carve a niche for itself in some or the other sector of governance and urged to accord topmost priority to ‘Ease of Living.’

Reaffirming the principle of ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance’, the Prime Minister urged states to remove laws that have become archaic and reduce compliance burdens.

Highlighting the importance of technology in governance, PM Modi called for governance to be data-driven to ensure last-mile delivery, speed and transparency.

PM Modi asked the states to work on ‘One District, One Product’ as a means to boost economic opportunities and strengthen the quest to become Aatmanirbhar.

He also said that once this initiative gains currency in the states, they must also look at exporting their products overseas and creating a global market for the products.

The Prime Minister also emphasised the need for states to work on the quality and brand creation for promoting exports of locally produced goods.

PM Modi also spoke about the importance of youth development and women empowerment as priority sectors for every government.

In this context, he mentioned the need to strengthen 'Poshan Abhiyan' and fight the menace of malnutrition. He also stressed on popularising a culture of sports and fitness among the youth.

