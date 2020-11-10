Mokama Election Result 2020: RJD strongman Anant Singh leads over JDU rival Rajiv Lochan

Image Source : INDIA TV Mokama Election Result 2020: Strongman Anant Singh faces tough battle from JDU's Rajiv Lochan

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has fielded Anant Kumar Singh from the Mokama Assembly seat in Patna district. Known as 'bahubali', Anant is facing stiff challenge from Rajiv Lochan Narayan Singh of JD(U).

Fairly controversial because of his criminal background, Anant Kumar Singh contested and won from the Mokama assembly seat in 2005 on a JD(U) ticket. He retained the seat in 2010. He quit the JD(U) in September 2015 following a fall-out with Nitish Kumar over the JD(U)'s alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Anant is currently lodged in Mokama jail after an AK-47 rifle was recovered from his possession. In 2019, he was booked under the UAPA. He is popularly known as 'Chhote Sarkaar' and faces a number of criminal charges including murder and attempt to murder.

In 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Anant Kumar Singh won as an Independent from here, defeating Neeraj Kumar JD(U).

