'Dori danda leke chalejayenge': Manoj Tiwari on Shaheen Bagh protesters if BJP comes to power in Delhi

'Dori danda leke chalejayege': Manoj Tiwari on Shaheen Bagh protesters if BJP comes to power in Delhi

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday attacked Delhi government-led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for lying to the people of the Indian capital. Tiwari was speaking at India Tv day-long mega conclave Chunav Manch in New Delhi. As the first guest on the Chunav Manch, Tiwari said that the BJP is fully confident that they will win the upcoming assembly election here. "I am very sure that they BJP will win the election. I am the president of the state and it is my responsibility to reach out to the people and if people think we are on the right track, they will vote for us."

He said that main motive of the BJP is to give pure and safe drinking water to every household in Delhi. "People queue up to fill water in Jhuggis. Should this be the situation in Delhi? What about Kejriwal's promise to give pure water in everyhousehold?...it is the end of Arvind kejriwal government in Delhi."

Expressing confidence, the BJP chief said the party that has Manoj Tiwari as its chief will form government in Delhi. "Delhiites will press the 'lotus' button on February 8."

On allegation that the BJP is making Shaheen Bagh protest a poll issue, Tiwari said that the party was not trying to polarise the election on the issue of Shaheen Bagh. "No, we are not polarising the election. We are raising very pertinent issues of water crisis, education and unauthorised colonies," he said.

Tiwari also hit out at the protestors at Shaheen Bagh, saying that slogans against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Home Minister had been raised at the protest. "They said there that they would shoot the Prime Minister and the Home Minister. Is that right," he asked at #ChunavManch.

He said that BJP leader Parvesh Verma's statement on Shaheen Bagh was manipulated. He even answered question on BJP leader, Anurag Thakur's controversial comments saying that cognizance should necessarily be taken but why Kejriwal is taking the comments on himself. Anurag Thakur gave a controversial statement while addressing a rally in Delhi. He stated that nothing wrong in sloganeering against the "traitors" of the country. "Anurag just asked the crowd as to what should be done with the traitors. The rest was said by the people present at the public meeting," he added.

He said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should go to Shaheen Bagh and ask them to leave. He added, "PM Modi clarified in Delhi that CAA was for the people and not against the people. NRC has not been launched as yet"

The BJP Delhi chief said that people protesting in Shaheen Bagh will vacate the place once the BJP forms governmnet in Delhi. "Ek baar BJP satta mein aagaya toh log Shaheen bagh se dori danda leke bhagengey," he said in the mega conclave.

"Due to Shaheen Bagh, traffic has stalled, millions of people are stressed, children are wasting 2–2 hours on the roads even during the time of examination. Problems for office goers, loss to traders. Are they justified?" he asked.

When questioned on what's stopping the Centre from vacating the Shaheen Bagh protest site, Manoj Tiwari remarked that the "entire nation knows that Narendra Modi cannot order a lathicharge on women and children."

He said that Party's first decision, if they win, will be to get a chargesheet filed against persons who had raised anti-India slogans," said Tiwari. The decision will happen on the first day of the first month following our election victory, he said.

Tiwari said that the Delhi CM was insulting people from the states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. "What does he mean when he says that I will be the first one to be asked to leave the city if the NRC is implemented," he questioned.

Polling for elections in Delhi will be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. The Delhi Assembly Election 2020 will be a three-cornered contest between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the BJP and the Congress.

The Aam Aadmi Party is seeking another term in power, five years after it registered a landslide victory in the 70-member Assembly winning 67 seats