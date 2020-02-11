Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Karawal Nagar Constituency Result LIVE

Image Source : INDIA TV Karawal Nagar constituency result live

Counting of votes in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 will began at 8 am on Tuesday. The constituency is currently held by Kapil Mishra of AAP. In the 2015 Delhi Assembly Elections, he beat Mohan Singh Bisht of BJP. Kapil Mishra got 59.85 percent of the votes.

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly election, the key candidates in the Karawal Nagar constituency are Durgesh Pathak of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Mohan Singh Bisht of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Arbind Singh of the Indian National Congress.

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly election, Karawal Nagar had seen 69.83 per cent voting. Of the constituency’s 243774 registered voters, 170236 exercised their right to franchise. Among those who voted, 96214 were male, 73295 female, and 9 from the third gender.