Kanke Constituency Result LIVE: BJP's Sammari Lal takes massive lead with over 10,000 votes

Kanke Constituency Result:

Sammari Lal of BJP takes massive lead with a margin of 10261 votes agsinst Congress candidate Suresh Kumar Baitha from Kanke constituency. In 2014, BJP's Jitu Charan Ram brushed off the Indian National Congress' Suresh Kumar Baitha. Ram got 1,15,702 votes compared with Baitha's 55,898 votes to win this Scheduled Caste reserved seat.

Polling in Jharkhand Assembly elections 2019 was held in 6 phases between November 30 and December 20, 2019 to elect the 81 members of the Legislative Assembly.

Coalition Parties Number of candidates UPA (81) Congress 31 Jharkhand Mukti Morcha 43 Rashtriya Janata Dal 7 NDA

(NA) Bharatiya Janata Party 79 All Jharkhand Students Union 52 Jharkhand Vikas Morcha 81

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2014 Result

In Jharkhand Assembly elections 2014, BJP swept 37 out of the 81 seats and with its allies AJSU party (5) and JVM(6) formed the government with 48 seats in the alliance. Raghubar Das was sworn in as the 10th chief minister of Jharkhand on 28 December 2014.

Six Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) MLAs on 11 February 2015 joined the BJP, a day after petitioning the Speaker to allow them to sit alongside ruling BJP-led coalition members in the state Assembly.