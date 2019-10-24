Kalyan West Constituency Result LIVE: Narendra Baburao Pawar of BJP Vs Vishwanath Atmaram Bhoir of MNS

Kalyan West Constituency Result: Narendra Baburao Pawar of BJP Vs Vishwanath Atmaram Bhoir of MNS

Kalyan West Assembly constituency is Maharashtra’s one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) constituencies. A part of Bhiwandi parliamentary constituency, the assembly constituency of Kalyan West is a part of Thane district, Maharashtra.

Vidhan Sabha Election 2014

Counting of votes begins for Maharashtra's Kalyan West Vidhan Sabha Constituency seat.

In 2014, Narendra Baburao Pawar had won Kalyan West Assembly seat by defeating Vijay (Bandya) Jagannath Salvi of Shiv Sena by 2219 votes.

Voter turnout in Kalyan West constituency in 2014 was 44.81% with total 177854 votes cast.

Narendra Baburao Pawar secured 54388 votes which accounted for 30.58% of the total votes. Independent candidate Vijay (Bandya) Jagannath Salvi came distant second with 52169 (29.33%) votes followed by MNS candidate Prakash Sukhdev Bhoir.

In 2014, the seat has been occupied by BJP’s Narendra Baburao Pawar, It was earlier occupied by Bhoir Prakash Sukhdeo MNS (Maharashtra Navnirman Sena).

Polling for the 288-member Assembly was held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results were scheduled to declare on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

