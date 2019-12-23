Torpa constituency result live updates

Image Source : INDIA TV NEWS Torpa constituency result: Koche Munda is leading

Torpa is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Jharkhand region and Khunti district of Jharkhand and is part of the South Chhotanagpur division. Torpa is part of 11. Khunti Lok Sabha constituency.

This Rural (Scheduled Tribes) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 2.67% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 55.81%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 64.51%.

For the upcoming election, BJP has nominated Koche Munda while the JMM has Sudeep Guria.

Polling in Jharkhand Assembly elections 2019 was held in 6 phases between November 30 and December 20, 2019 to elect the 81 members of the Legislative Assembly.

In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Paulus Surin of JMM won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 43 votes which was 0.04% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JMM had a vote share of 30.76% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of JMM won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 15,799 votes which was 18.65% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JMM had a vote share of 40.78% in 2009 in the seat.

Six Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) MLAs on 11 February 2015 joined the BJP, a day after petitioning the Speaker to allow them to sit alongside ruling BJP-led coalition members in the state Assembly.