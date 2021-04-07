People won't accept accidental Hindus: Yogi Adityanath slams Mamata Banerjee | Exclusive

Image Source : VIDEO GRAB, INDIA TV Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a star campaigner for the BJP in the ongoing West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021, in an exclusive conversation with India TV spoke about Mamata Banerjee reciting Chandi Path during elections, political violence in the state under the TMC government and other poll issues.

Speaking to India TV, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who on Wednesday addressed 3 poll rallies in the state, hit out at Mamata Banerjee saying "Bengal CM reciting the Chandi Path is already a moral victory for the BJP."

Yogi Adityanath said, "those who bring out their Hindu identity only during elections, people will never accept these accidental Hindus..."

The UP Chief Minister also said that being Hindu is not being narrow-minded adding that he is proud to be one.

ALSO READ | EC gives Mamata 48 hours to 'explain' remark appealing Muslims to support TMC in Bengal polls

Further slamming the Mamata Banerjee-led government, Yogi Adityanath said, "action will be taken against TMC goons if BJP government is formed in the state."

Mentioning that giving protection to a criminal is the biggest insult to democracy, Yogi Adityanath said criminals should have the fear of law.

On being asked that AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi never forgets to take his name in every poll rally that he addresses, Yogi Adityanath sarcastically said, "it is good if people continue to chant good names, it will lead to something good... I'm obliged that he takes my name... abuses me..."

ALSO READ | Didi asking Muslims to vote for TMC shows minority votes slipping away: PM Modi