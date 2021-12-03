Goa Forward Party MLA Jayesh Salgaonkar resigns, likely to join BJP today

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Jayesh Salgaonkar submits his resignation to the Speaker of the state legislative Assembly Speaker Rajesh Patnekar

Ahead of Assembly elections in the coastal state, Goa Forward Party MLA Jayesh Salgaonkar on Thursday resigned as legislator. Salgaonkar is expected to join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in an induction ceremony on Friday afternoon.

Salgaonkar submitted his resignation to the Speaker of the state legislative Assembly Speaker Rajesh Patnekar. Minutes later, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said “anyone who wants to join BJP is welcome.”

"I have submitted my resignation to the Speaker and tomorrow I will join the BJP," Salgaonkar told reporters at the Assembly complex.

Salgaonkar is an MLA from the Saligao Assembly constituency. Hours before Salgaonkar resigned as MLA, BJP state President Sadanand Shet Tanavade dissolved the party's Saligao block, soon after block officials protested Salgaonkar's scheduled entry into the BJP on Friday.

Reacting to the development, GFP president Vijai Sardesai in a tweet said, “The 'loose tooth' who has been flirting with the @BJP4Goa has fallen off at night! The desperation of @DrPramodPSawant and his party cronies, shaken b our unity with @INCIndia, to deny #Goans a future at any cost is now apparent. Immoral and unethical acts have taken place. FOR SURE!”

Notably, the GFP had announced an alliance with Congress for Goa Assembly polls 2022 on December 1.

With Salgaonkar's exit, the Goa Forward Party now has two MLAs in the state Assembly.

(with inputs from agencies)

