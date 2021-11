Follow us on Image Source : PTI TMC appoints Mahua Moitra as State in-charge of Goa Unit

The Trinamool Congress on Saturday appointed leader Mahua Moitra as the state in charge of Goa with immediate effect. National General Secretary of TMC, Abhishek Banerjee issued the order. Mahua Moitra is a TMC MP from the Krishnanagar constituency. She contested and won the seat in the 2019.

Latest India News