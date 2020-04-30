ECI to discuss Maharashtra Legislative Council elections for 9 vacant seats tomorrow

Responding over the request of Maharashtra Governor BS Koshiyari, Election Commission of India on Thursday decided to hold a meeting tomorrow to discuss elections to nine vacant seats of Maharashtra Legislative Council. The Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora will join the meeting via video conferencing.

The Election Commission's announcement comes after BS Koshiyari requested the polling watchdog to declare elections to the nine vacant seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council “at the earliest”, with a view to end the current uncertainty in the State. These seats have been lying vacant since April 24.

In his letter, the Governor stated that the Centre had announced many relaxation measures regarding the enforcement of lockdown in the country. “As such, the elections to the council seats can be held with certain guidelines,” he said.

The statement also reads, "Since Uddhav Thackeray is not a member of either house of the State Legislature, he needs to get elected to the Council before May 27, 2020."

The Election Commission had withheld the election process for these nine seats due to the coronavirus crisis.

