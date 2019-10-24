Dindoshi Constituency Result LIVE: Sunil Prabhu of Shiv Sena leads, Vidya Chavan of NCP trails

Dindoshi Constituency Result LIVE: Maharashtra election 2019 Live Updates, Sunil Prabhu of Shiv Sena leads, Vidya Chavan of NCP trails

Dindoshi Assembly constituency is Maharashtra’s one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) constituencies. Dindoshi belongs to Mumbai North West parliamentary constituency.

Counting of votes begins for Maharashtra's Dindoshi Vidhan Sabha Constituency seat.

Early trends from Dindoshi constituency show that sitting MLA Sunil Prabhu of Shiv Sena is leading Vidya Ajit Chavan of NCP by _ votes.

As per reports Sunil Prabhu has secured _ votes as compared Vidya Ajit Chavan of NCP.

Maharashtra-Dindoshi Result Status O.S.N. Candidate Party EVM Votes Postal Votes Total Votes % of Votes 1 Arun Dhondiram Surve Maharashtra Navnirman sena 1046 0 1046 12.35 2 Vidya Chavan Nationalist Congress Party 2380 0 2380 28.11 3 Sunil Prabhu Shiv Sena 4417 0 4417 52.16 4 Amit Suryakant Swami Bahujan Vikas Aaghadi 72 0 72 0.85 5 Comrade Dattu Kajale (Sir) SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 38 0 38 0.45 6 Dilip Narayan Tawde Aam Aadmi Party 36 0 36 0.43 7 Siddharth Atmaram Kakde Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi 236 0 236 2.79 8 Subhash Gajraj Yadav Aapki Apni Party (Peoples) 27 0 27 0.32 9 Vijendra Kumar Rai Independent 32 0 32 0.38 10 Sharad G. Gaikwad Independent 53 0 53 0.63 11 NOTA None of the Above 131 0 131 1.55 Total 8468 0 8468

Vidhan Sabha Election 2014

In 2014, Sunil Prabhu had won Dindoshi Assembly seat by defeating Rajhans Singh Dhananjay Singh of Congress by 19828 votes. In 2014, Dindoshi Dindoshi Assembly had 53 per cent voter turnout.

In 2009, Rajhans Singh Dhananjay Singh had won the Dindoshi Assembly seat by defeating Sunil Prabhu of Shiv Sena by the margin of 5865 votes.

Polling for the 288-member Assembly was held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results was declared on 24 October. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

ALSO READ: Thane Vidhan Sabha Result LIVE: Kelkar Sanjay Mukund of BJP Vs Suhas Suryakant Desai

ALSO READ: Borivali Vidhan Sabha Result: Sunil Dattatraya Rane of BJP Vs Kumar Shankarrao Khilare of NCP