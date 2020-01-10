Delhi elections: No CM face for BJP, party promises 5-times cheaper electricity

Bharatiya Janata Party is looking all set to fight the Delhi Elections without a Chief Minister face. As per sources, the party has decided to not contest the polls on the back of one strong leader but to make a collective effort to win a clear majority. Earlier, there were indications that the saffron party would field either Pravesh Verma, current MP and the son of former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma or Manoj Tiwari as their Delhi CM candidate.

Sources have also confirmed that the party is promising 5-times cheaper electricity in Delhi. This is being done to counter Aam Admi Party's (AAP) initiative such as free water, free public transport for women, free WiFi etc.

Arvind Kejriwal, current CM and the leader of AAP, has been proactive in the leadup to the elections. AAP is looking like the only party in Delhi with a clear CM face with both Congress and BJP still unsure of their state leaders.

The Election Commission has already announced the dates for the Elections in the national capital. The polling will take place on Feb 8 while the counting of votes will be held 3 days later on Feb 11. The Model Code of Conduct is not in order in the capital.