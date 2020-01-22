Delhi Election 2020: Hema Malini, Sunny Deol feature with Modi, Shah in BJP star campaigners list

Image Source : FILE Delhi Election 2020: BJP releases list of 40 star campaigners

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party on wednesday released a list of party's star campaigners who will be spearheading its poll campaign. The list includes the name of 40 leaders including Hema Malini, Sunny Deol, Hans Raj Hans, Gautam Gambhir, Ravi Kishan and Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua', besides PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda among others.

The BJP on (January 21) released its final list of 10 candidates. According to the new list, BJP's Sunil Yadav will be contesting against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi constituency. Yadav is a young face who holds the President's Office of Yuva Morcha, Bharatiya Janata Party, Delhi (BJYM Delhi).

In the first list, BJP had released 57 names in which figures like AAP rebel Kapil Mishra and BJP veteran Vijender Gupta figured. After this list, total candidate count of BJP went up to 67. The Delhi assembly has 70 seats. The remaining three is being given to allies LJP and JDU, as earlier reported by IANS, quoting sources.

While the BJP has set aside two seats for JDU, with whom it will fight Bihar election later this year, one has been kept aside for LJP. Sources say Sangam Vihar and Burari are kept for JDU while the Seemapuri seat is kept for LJP.

Earlier in the day, the Congress had released a list of party's star campaigners for Delhi Assembly Elections 2020. Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh, Shashi Tharoor, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Shatrughan Sinha featured in the list, besides interim president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and ex-PM Manmohan Singh.

The Assembly Elections in Delhi are scheduled to take place on February 8. Counting of votes will be held on February 11.