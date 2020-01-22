Image Source : PTI Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Congress releases list of 40 star campaigners

Delhi Assembly Election 2020: The Congress on Wednesday released a list of party's star campaigners for Delhi Assembly Elections 2020. Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh, Shashi Tharoor, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Shatrughan Sinha also in the list, besides interim president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and ex-PM Manmohan Singh.

The Congress on Monday (January 20) released a list of seven candidates for the Delhi Assembly polls, fielding Romesh Sabharwal against Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi constituency. A former NSUI head of Delhi, Sabharwal was missing the party ticket for the past several years.

The grand old party on January 18 released it first list of candidates that included 54 members. Of the 54 nominees, 33 are making their debut in the Assembly elections. Four muslim candidates also figured in the list.

