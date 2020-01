Congress releases first list of candidates for Delhi elections; Adarsh Shastri fielded from Dwarka

Image Source : FILE Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Congress releases its first candidate list, check who is contesting in your constituency.

Delhi Legislative Assembly Election 2020: Congress has released its first candidate list. The list has 54 candidates. Delhi Legislative Assembly has 70 seats. Elections in Delhi will be held on February 8 in a single phase and the results will be announced on February 11. The term of the 70-member Delhi Assembly is ending on February 22. The last assembly elections in 2015 saw a landslide victory for Aam Admi Pary (AAP) that won 67 of the 70 seats.

Here is the full list of Congress candidates declared so far:

Constituency Candidate Narela Siddarth Kundu Timarpur Amar Lata Sangwan Adarsh Nagar Mukesh Goel Badli Devender Yadav Rithala Pradeep Kumar Pandey Bawana-SC Surender Kumar Mundka Dr Naresh Kumar Sultanpur Majra-SC Jai Kishan Nangloi Jat Mandeep Singh Mangol Puri-SC Rajesh Lilotia Rohini Sumesh Gupta Shalimar Bagh JS Nayol Shakur Basti Dev Raj Arora Tri Nagar Kamal Kant Sharma Wazirpur Hari Kishan Sharma Model Town Akanksha Ola Sadar Bazar Satbir Sharma Chandni Chowk Alka Lamba Matia Mahal Mirza Javed Ali Ballimaran Haroon Yusuf Karol Bagh-SC Gaurav Dhanak Patel Nagar-SC Krishna Tirath Moti Nagar Ramesh Kumar Popli Rajouri Garden Amandeep Singh Sudan Hari Nagar Surender Sethi Janakpuri Radhika Khera Dwarka Adarsh Shastri Matiala Sumesh Shokeen Nazafgarh Sahib Singh Yadav Delhi Cantt Sandeep Tanwar Jangpura Talvinder Singh Marwah Kasturba Nagar Abhishek Dutt Malviya Nagar Neetu Verma RK Puram Priyanka Singh Chhatarpur Satish Lohia Deoli-SC Arvinder Singh Ambedkar Nagar-SC Yaduraj Chaudhary Sangam Vihar Poonam Azad Greater Kailash Sukhbir Singh Pawar Kalkaji Shivani Chopra Tughlakabad Shubham Sharma Trilokpuri-SC Vijay Kumar Patparganj Laxman Ravat Laxmi Nagar Hari Dutt Sharma Vishwas Nagar Guru Charan Singh Raju Krishna Nagar Ashok Walia Gandhi Nagar Arvind Singh Lovely Shah Dara Narender Nath Seema Puri-SC Veer Singh Dhingan Rohtas Nagar Vipin Sharma Seelampur Mateen Ahmed Babarpur Anveeksha Tripathi Jain Gokalpur-SC SP Singh Mustafabad Ali Mehndi

Watch | Delhi Congress chief debunks rumours of Nirbhaya"s mother contesting polls on party ticket