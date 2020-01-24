Image Source : FILE Delhi Assembly Polls: BJP holding 250 big, small rallies on Friday

With BJP President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah spearheading the campaign for the February 8 Delhi Assembly elections, the party is holding as many as 250 big and small rallies across the national capital on Friday.

BJP sources said that it had held 149 rallies in 70 Assembly segments on Thursday, adding that the party's focus was on holding small rallies and street-corner meetings in the national capital.

With the exception of big rallies which will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, other BJP leaders will focus on small rallies since the party feels that these help it connect more with the public.

A Bharatiya Janata Party leader overseeing the election campaign in Delhi said that a strategy had been chalked out to woo every section of the population, for which leaders from certain states have been assigned duties in particular Assembly segments.

For example, he pointed out, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and MP Jual Oram have been assigned to campaign in RK Puram since it is home to a number of people hailing from Odisha.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has been campaigning since Thursday in areas housing people originally from Rajasthan.

Shah is scheduled to address BJP rallies in Karawal Nagar, Sonia Vihar and Gokulpuri on Friday. Nadda will address rallies in Pandav Nagar and Anand Vihar.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, party vice president Shyam Jaju, Union Minister Nityanand Rai and all seven MPs of the BJP have been participating in three to five party rallies and other election programmes daily.