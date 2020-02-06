Delhi Metro services to begin at 4 am on Saturday in view of elections

Thursday, February 06, 2020
     
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Thursday issued a notice that the metro service will begin at 4 am on the day of voting.  The step has been taken to facilitate the polling personnel and others to reach their destinations on time.   

New Delhi Published on: February 06, 2020 19:20 IST
Image Source : ANI

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Thursday issued a notice that the metro service will begin at 4 am on the day of voting.  The step has been taken to facilitate the polling personnel and others to reach their destinations on time. 

"Election update: In order to facilitate the polling personnel and others to reach their destinations on time, Delhi Metro services will begin at 4 am on 8 February 2020," DMRC tweeted. 

The Delhi Assembly Elections will be held on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11. 

(With inputs from ANI)

