Delhi Metro services to begin at 4 am on Saturday in view of elections

Delhi Assembly Elections: Metro services will begin at 4 am on polling day

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Thursday issued a notice that the metro service will begin at 4 am on the day of voting. The step has been taken to facilitate the polling personnel and others to reach their destinations on time.

"Election update: In order to facilitate the polling personnel and others to reach their destinations on time, Delhi Metro services will begin at 4 am on 8 February 2020," DMRC tweeted.

In order to facilitate the polling personnel and others to reach their destinations on time, Delhi Metro services will begin at 4:00 AM on 8 February 2020. pic.twitter.com/hL5TYrcw2g — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) February 6, 2020

The Delhi Assembly Elections will be held on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11.

(With inputs from ANI)