BJP CEC holds meet; candidates for Delhi polls likely today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired BJP's Central Election Committee meeting at the party headquarters on Thursday which concluded the late night. In the meeting, the names of all the 70 candidates for the Delhi Assembly election were discussed, as per sources. The Party is likely to release the first candidates' list for Delhi Polls today.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and senior leaders including BJP working president JP Nadda and Delhi Pradesh BJP President Manoj Tiwari were present in the meeting.

According to BJP sources, the party will hold a total of 5000 small and big public meetings in the national capital.

The BJP has been out of power in Delhi for the last 20 years and faces a tough challenge in the forthcoming polls. It had won 3 seats in the last assembly election.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party has already declared its candidates for 70-member Delhi assembly. Congress is expected to announce its candidates in the next few days.

The process of nominations began on Tuesday and will end on January 21. Polling will be held on February 8 and counting of votes will take place on February 11.

(From inputs from agencies)

