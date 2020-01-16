Image Source : PTI BJP CEC meet begins as PM Modi reaches party headquarters

The Central Election Committee meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party started after Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the party headquarters in New Delhi at 8.45 p.m. on Thursday. All the senior leaders also reached there to attend the meeting which was scheduled to start at 7 p.m. but was delayed, waiting for the Prime Minister to reach the venue.

All the members of the Central Election Committee including National President Amit Shah, Executive Chairman JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Thawarchand Gehlot are attending the meeting.

If sources are to believed, the party might announce the first list of candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections slated to be held on February 8.

