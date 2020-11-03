Image Source : INDIA TV Cheria Bariarpur: Nitish's ex-minister Manju Verma, named in Muzaffarpur case, seeks third consecutive win

Controversial JD(U) leader and two-time MLA Manju Verma is contesting from the Cheria Bariarpur assembly seat in Bihar's Begusarai district. Named in the infamous Muzaffarpur shelter home case, Verma has been facing opposition ever since her candidature was announced.

The former social welfare minister had been in the eye of a storm following the Muzaffarpur shelter home cases that led to a nationwide outrage. At least 34 minors were found to have been sexually assaulted at a shelter home in Muzaffarpur in 2018. She, along with her husband Chandrashekhar Verma, had to remain in jail after the CBI lodged a case for possessing prohibited firearm cartridges at their native Sripur village home under Cheria Bariarpur police station in August 2018.

The probe agency had conducted raids at their house after Chandrashekhar's name allegedly surfaced in the call detail record of Muzaffarpur shelter home case prime accused Brajesh Thakur. Amid mounting pressure, she had to resign and then surrender before a court. She was sent to jail in the Arms Act case and later released on bail.

She is pitted against RJD's Rajvanshi Mahto, LJP's Rakhi Devi and RLSP's Sudarshan Singh. About 17 candidates are in fray from this assembly segment.

It is said that people of this constituency believe that Manju Verma had to undergo immense mental as well as physical harassment as her name was unduly associated with the case. They are likely to vouch for her innocence.

Migration could be a key issue in Cheria Bariarpur. Besides, development of Kavar Lake bird sanctuary is another poll demand. Agriculture, animal husbandry, sale and purchase of land too remain a matter of concern for voters.

