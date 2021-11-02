Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bypolls vote counting: Election Commission reminds CEOs of ban on victory processions

There is a ban on victory processions, the Election Commission has reminded its poll officials. The decision comes in the wake of COVID-19 and to curb its spread in states where counting is underway for Lok Sabha and assembly bypolls. On Tuesday, counting was underway for bye-elections to 29 assemblies and three Lok Sabha seats.

The instructions by Election Commission, in connection with the ban on victory processions, would also apply to the latest set of bypolls, a letter addressed to the chief electoral officers of Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Telangana, West Bengal and Dadra and Nagar Havelli and Daman and Diu stated.

These instructions were issued to check the surge in COVID-19 cases when counting was to be held for assembly elections held in Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, West Bengal and Kerala earlier this year.

"No victory procession after the counting shall be permissible. Not more than two persons shall be allowed to accompany the winning candidate or his/her authorised representative (to) receive the certificate of election from the returning officer concerned," the letter said citing the April 27 directions.

(With inputs from PTI)

