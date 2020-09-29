Image Source : PTI BSP to contest Bihar Assembly Elections with Upendra Kushwaha's RLSP, others

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday informed that the party has decided to fight the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar in alliance with Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Samta Party and other parties. Addressing the media, Mayawati said that Kushwaha will be the the Chief Minister if the alliance gets voted in the polls.

"We have decided to fight elections in Bihar in alliance with Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Samta Party & other parties. Upendra Kushwaha will be the CM if this alliance gets blessing of people of Bihar in the polls," she said.

Appealing people to vote for the alliance, Mayawati said that alliance aims to free people of Bihar from the problem of unemployment, poverty and floods.

"This new alliance aims to free people of Bihar from the problems of unemployment, poverty and floods. I appeal to the people of Bihar to give a chance to this alliance. The poor, downtrodden, farmers and youths of the state have been ignored by previous govts," she added.

RLSP had quit the NDA in December 2018 after the BJP refused to offer more than two seats to RLSP for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections even as it went out of the way to accommodate Nitish Kumar’s JD(U).

RLSP also suffered a setback on Monday after its president Bhudeo Chaudhury joined RJD. Chaudhary had contested 2019 Lok Sabha elections against Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief and Jamui MP Chirag Paswan.

Chaudhary joined RJD days after Kushwaha said his party would remain in the grand alliance only if there was a change in the leadership of RJD.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Bihar election 2020 in a press conference on September 25. The assembly elections in Bihar will be conducted in three phases. In the first phase, elections will be held in 71 Assembly constituencies. In the second, 94 Assembly constituencies will go to polls and voting will be held in 78 Assembly constituencies in the final phase.

On Tuesday, the ECI announced the dates for by-polls scheduled to be conducted across several States. This comes after Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora on Friday had said that the poll body would hold a meeting on September 29 regarding the by-polls.

