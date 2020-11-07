Image Source : FILE PHOTO Brother of RJD candidate gunned down in Purnea.

A brother of RJD nominee Bittu Singh, who is in the poll fray from Damdaha Assembly constituency in Purnea district, was gunned down on Saturday by unidentified assailants, police said.

Deceased Beni Singh was moving from booth to booth in the constituency while polling was on in the third and final phase of Bihar Assembly elections during the day.

As he came out of a polling booth in Sarsi village, three to four assailants fired at him indiscriminately, killing him on the spot.

Beni's supporters took him to a nearby hospital but he was declared dead on arrival. Police sent the body for post-mortem and set up a team to nab the killers.

Officials in Purnea claimed that Bittu Singh has a criminal record and his younger brother too was involved in some criminal cases.

Following the crime, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Manoj Jha tweeted that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 'Rakshas Raj' (demon rule) was visible in Bihar.

